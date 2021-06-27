Orin Windell Davidson
FLINT — Graveside services for Orin Windell Davidson, 92, of Flint, will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Mr. Davidson was born January 13, 1929 and passed away on June 23, 2021 in Flint.
