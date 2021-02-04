Orease Harrold Smith
KILGORE — Graveside Services for Ms. Orease Harrold Smith, 91, of Kilgore, TX. will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Kilgore Memorial Garden. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Please be sure to wear your mask. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Ms. Smith was born on July 23, 1929 and passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Recommended For You


Tags