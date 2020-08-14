RUSK — Funeral services are scheduled for Opal Viola Sanders, 95, of Rusk, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Oakland Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Oakland Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Wallace-Thompson, Rusk. Mrs. Sanders was born May 17, 1925, in Wills Point, and died August 11, 2020.
Opal Viola Sanders
