Opal Faye Solomon
MT. ENTERPRISE — Funeral services for Mrs. Opal Faye Solomon, 90, of Mt. Enterprise, will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at the funeral home. Mrs. Solomon passed from this life on July 8, 2021. She was born September 27, 1930.
 
 

