Olive Marie Farmer

Plenty of sunshine. Hot. High 97F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 4, 2023 @ 8:07 am
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Please click below for more info.
"This is what the Lord says— your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: 'I am the Lord your God, who teaches you what is best for you, who directs you in the way you should go.'" (Isaiah 48:17)