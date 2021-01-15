Oler C. Albritton
TYLER, TEXAS - A graveside service for Mr. Oler C. Albritton, age 90 of Chandler, Texas and formerly of Lindale, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Lindale City Cemetery with Bro. Jimmie Dietzel officiating. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
