Ola Rene (Ross) Jester
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Funeral services for Ola Rene (Ross) Jester, age 73, are scheduled for 10:00 am Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the New Harmony Baptist Church with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
