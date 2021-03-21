Odilia “Odie” Kiser
TYLER — Odilia “Odie” Kiser passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. She was born July 7, 1933. There will be a Rosary Thursday, March 25th at 5:30 with a visitation following from 6 to 7:30 pm at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.
