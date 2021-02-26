Odell Shamblin
FRANKSTON — Graveside services for Mr. Odell Shamblin, 76 of Frankston will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11 am in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Frankston under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be on Friday 2-8 pm at the funeral home.

