Norma Sanders Sims
 LONGVIEW, TX — Funeral services for Norma Sims, 73, will be held on May 7, 2022 at Holy Prayer Apostolic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing will be held via drive-thru or walk-up at Victory Funeral Services on May 6, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. Norma was born in Kilgore and died in Longview, TX.