MINEOLA — Funeral services are scheduled for Norma June Leach, 88, of Mineola, 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Alba. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Leach was born September 15, 1931, in Mabank, and died July 30, 2020.
Norma June Leach
