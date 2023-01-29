Nora McDaniel Casida
WHITEHOUSE — A time of visitation for Nora will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, following the graveside service at 11:00 AM at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
Updated: January 29, 2023 @ 3:22 am