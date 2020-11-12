GILMER — Funeral services are scheduled for Nolan Hagler, 68, of Gilmer, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church. Interment, Summerfield Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Turner Brothers Mortuary. Arrangements by Turner Brothers Mortuary, Gilmer. Mr. Hagler was born March 4, 1952, in Gilmer, and died October 30, 2020.
Nolan Hagler
