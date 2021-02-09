Nola Joyce Faulkner
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Ms. Nola Joyce Faulkner, 86, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Ms. Faulkner passed away February 6, 2021. She was born March 21, 1934.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mahomes talks baby, his spirit animal and training techniques ahead of Super Bowl
-
Virginia Heffernan: What can you do about the Trumpites next door?
-
Lance Connot to be Brownsboro's new head football coach, athletic director
-
4-year-old boy dies in Van Zandt County wreck
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run