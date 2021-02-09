Nola Joyce Faulkner
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Ms. Nola Joyce Faulkner, 86, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Ms. Faulkner passed away February 6, 2021. She was born March 21, 1934.

