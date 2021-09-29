Noah Lobb
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Noah Lobb, 54, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Keith Hassell will officiate.
Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 4:24 am