Nita Pryor Dover
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Nita Pryor Dover, 79, of Rusk, 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Rusk Church of Christ. Interment, Lowes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Wallace-Thompson, Rusk. Mrs. Dover was born September 2, 1940, in Maydelle, and died August 3, 2020.

