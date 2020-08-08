GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Nita Fagg Savage, 90, of Grand Saline, 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Savage was born October 31, 1929, in Dawson, and died August 3, 2020.
Nita Fagg Savage
GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Nita Fagg Savage, 90, of Grand Saline, 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Savage was born October 31, 1929, in Dawson, and died August 3, 2020.
GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Nita Fagg Savage, 90, of Grand Saline, 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Savage was born October 31, 1929, in Dawson, and died August 3, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.