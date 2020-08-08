Nita Fagg Savage
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Nita Fagg Savage, 90, of Grand Saline, 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Savage was born October 31, 1929, in Dawson, and died August 3, 2020.

