Nicky Charles Wood
QUINLAN, TEXAS — Funeral services for Nicky Charles Wood, age 61, of Quinlan, Texas are scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Bro. James Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery. Nicky died Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
One of two men who abused special needs child sent to prison
-
Police: Tyler man sexually abused underage girls and a boy for several years
-
Lindale's Jordan Jenkins, Mineola's Trevion Sneed pick up Built Ford Tough Player of the Year honors
-
Tyler man arrested for breaking into Walmart with baseball bat
-
Chick-fil-A comes to Lindale with Tyler native as operator, set to employ 120 people