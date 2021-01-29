Nicky Charles Wood
QUINLAN, TEXAS — Funeral services for Nicky Charles Wood, age 61, of Quinlan, Texas are scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Bro. James Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery. Nicky died Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

