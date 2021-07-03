Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, prior to the service.
Newana Shuttlesworth
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Newana Shuttlesworth will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, with the Reverend Doctor Ron Klingsick officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, prior to the service.
