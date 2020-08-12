Neva Jo London Wilburn
 LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Neva Jo London Wilburn, 70, of Longview, 6 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services on the lawn. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mrs. Wilburn was born January 25, 1950, in Kilgore, and died August 7, 2020.

