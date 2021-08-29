Courtesy Nellie Jean Franks Aug 29, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nellie Jean FranksTROUP — A gathering of family and friends for Nellie Jean Franks for fellowship and remembrances will be held on Monday, August 30th at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jean Franks Remembrance Funeral Home Lloyd James Gathering Friend Fellowship Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 8.29.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Jesus answered, ‘The work of God is this: to believe in the one he has sent.’” (John 6:29) Newspaper Ads People 8/29/21 Oreck Listings & Presence Prog TMT - August 2/2 After Cremation Funeral Home WHO WE ARE TMT BlockBuster Package ETXJOBS.COM - FP Labor Day 1/2 pg Ad Commercial Property TMT Beautiful Again Ortho MG UTHSC Help Wanted Ad Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler man dancing with drone gains millions of followers, makes TikTok's most liked videos Tyler Legacy wins at Lufkin for first time since 2003, 35-17 COVID-19: East Texas school district closures The Zone: East Texas' big-time recruits Tyler Legacy captures White Oak volleyball tournament