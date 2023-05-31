Courtesy Nell Croissant May 31, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nell CroissantRUSK — A graveside service for Nell Croissant, 86, is scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Dialville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Food Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse: 5.31.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “In God, whose word I praise — in God I trust and am not afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?” Newspaper Ads Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT QR Newsletter-Headlines Funeral Home BIT Nomination Phase Shannon's Dry Cleaners Bulletin Trending Topics Local couple set to hold Chicken Salad Chick grand opening Phelan refuses Senate property tax relief after passing Abbott's favored bill How Did Teresa Giudice Go From Bankruptcy to $9,500 Hair? (Net Worth 2023) Tom Brady’s Involvement With the Raiders Will Be a Headache for the GOAT PHOTOS: Arp High School Class of 2023 graduation