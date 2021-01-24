Nelda Sue Sellers
CARROLLTON — Nelda Sue Sellers, 74, of Carrolton, TX was born on January 12, 1947 and passed away January 21, 2021. Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, 1:00 PM at Kelsey Cemetery. Under the direction of Croley Funeral Home.
