Nancy Henderson Groat
HIDEAWAY, TEXAS - Nancy Henderson Groat, age 81, of Hideaway died January 1, 2021. Memorial graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.

