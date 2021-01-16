Nancy Carey Glass
TYLER - A memorial service for Nancy Carey Glass, 69, of Tyler, will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Karan Carlton and Rev. Ken Hunnicutt officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Glass was born September 17, 1951 and died January 10, 2021.

