Nancy Ann Slaton
KILGORE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Nancy Ann Slaton, age 76, are scheduled for 10:00 am Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Nancy died March 3, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
BACK TO SAN ANTONIO: Jada Celsur scores 31, leads Martin's Mill to 4th state title game in 5 seasons
-
The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Dallas
-
Mahomes in walking boot after surgery
-
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...