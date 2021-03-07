Nancy Ann Slaton
KILGORE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Nancy Ann Slaton, age 76, are scheduled for 10:00 am Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Nancy died March 3, 2021.

Recommended For You