She was born on August 30, 1929. She died on January 4, at her residence in Gladewater.
Myrtle Floyd Criss
GLADEWATER - Graveside Service For Mrs. Myrtle Floyd Criss, January 16, Red Rock Cemetery Gladewater. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements.
