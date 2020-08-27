Muriel Delois Nelms
 CEDAR HILL — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Muriel Delois Nelms, 63, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Pine Bluff First Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Ms. Nelms was born December 9, 1956, in Pittsburg, and died August 23, 2020.

