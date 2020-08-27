CEDAR HILL — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Muriel Delois Nelms, 63, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Pine Bluff First Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Ms. Nelms was born December 9, 1956, in Pittsburg, and died August 23, 2020.
Muriel Delois Nelms
