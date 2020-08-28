Ms. Vivian Denise Walker
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Ms. Vivian Denise Walker, 55, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery, Alto. Interment, New Hope Cemetery, Alto. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Ms. Walker was born January 15, 1965, in Tyler, and died August 22, 2020.

