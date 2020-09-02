TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Ms. Sharon Annette Holman, 61, Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Ms. Holman was born July 8, 1959, in Nacogdoches, and died August 26, 2020.
Ms. Sharon Annette Holman
