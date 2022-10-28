Ms. Saisha Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Saisha Johnson, 32, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from 2 - 7 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
