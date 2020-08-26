TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Ms. Rebecca Louise Hampton Michael, 55. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Ms. Hampton Michael was born October 19, 1964, in Dallas, and died August 21, 2020.
Ms. Rebecca Louise Hampton Michael
