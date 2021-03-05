Ms. Racheal Nicole Miller
LINDALE — Graveside services & burial for Ms. Racheal Nicole Miller, 38, Lindale is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Carmel Cemetery, Lindale under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Ms. Miller died Feb. 19, 2021. She was born June 21, 1982. There will be no public viewing.

