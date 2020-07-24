Ossie “Subrina” McGee
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Ms. Ossie “Subrina” McGee, 43, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Interment, Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Ms. McGee was born April 19, 1977, in Tyler, and died July 21, 2020.

