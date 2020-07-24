TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Ms. Ossie “Subrina” McGee, 43, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Interment, Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Ms. McGee was born April 19, 1977, in Tyler, and died July 21, 2020.
Ossie “Subrina” McGee
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Ms. Ossie “Subrina” McGee, 43, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Interment, Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Ms. McGee was born April 19, 1977, in Tyler, and died July 21, 2020.
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Ms. Ossie “Subrina” McGee, 43, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Interment, Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Ms. McGee was born April 19, 1977, in Tyler, and died July 21, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area, officials continue search to identify who is throwing the devices
-
Tyler ISD releases back-to-school plans for fall
-
Arlington man arrested for murder in shooting near Tyler State Park
-
Smith County COVID-19 cases up by 53, Gregg County records 17th death
-
Coronavirus relief bill in Senate includes $1,200 stimulus checks