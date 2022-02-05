Courtesy Ms. Melody Darlin Hart Feb 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ms. Melody Darlin HartTYLER — Melody Darlin Hart of Tyler Texas passed away on January 29, 2022. Melody was born August 27, 1955 in Dallas, Tx. She was an avid supporter of the ASPCA. Melody will be sorely missed, yet fondly remembered. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Melody Darlin Hart Tyler Texas Pass Away Aspca Dallas Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 2.5.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “I love you, Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.” (Psalm 18:2) Newspaper Ads M.Parga Tree Service Bulletin Trending Topics Class 4A football in East Texas has shakeup on realignment day Sheriff: Smith County shooting of elderly couple deemed attempted murder-suicide Three Bullard student-athletes headed to Division I level Tyler man dies in 1-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County Six Chapel Hill football players sign with collegiate level