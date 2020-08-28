TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Ms. Marjorie Martin, 86. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Ms. Martin was born April 5, 1934, in Frankston, and died August 24, 2020.
Ms. Marjorie Martin
