Ms. Lynda Gale Gardner

TYLER — Services for Ms. Lynda Gale Gardner, 62, Tyler, have been provided by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Gardner passed on October 20, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. She was born August 14, 1959 in Carthage, Texas.