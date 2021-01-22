Ms. Julia M. Dewberry Hart
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Ms. Julia M. Dewberry Hart, 73, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. No Public Viewing.
