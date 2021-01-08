Ms. Joyce M. McMillan
TYLER - Graveside services for Ms. Joyce M. McMillan, 58, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at New Hope Bullard Cemetery. Social distancing & face masks required. Viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

