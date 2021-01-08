Ms. Joyce M. McMillan
TYLER - Graveside services for Ms. Joyce M. McMillan, 58, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at New Hope Bullard Cemetery. Social distancing & face masks required. Viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Winona church shooting survivor stable in ICU; community prays, sets up fundraiser
-
NET Health to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics
-
Gohmert reacts to attack on U.S. Capitol
-
Christus Trinity Clinic prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for people 65 and up, those with chronic conditions
-
Tyler police investigating shooting of teen