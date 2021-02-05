Ms. Jewel Helen Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Jewel Helen Johnson, 26, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb 6, 2021 at Family of Faith Christian Church. Public viewing @ church from 10-11 a.m. ONLY. Ms. Johnson died Jan. 29, 2021. She was born Dec. 5, 1994 in New Orleans, LA. Social distancing & face masks required.

Recommended For You


Tags