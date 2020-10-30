TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Ms. Jamilia Katherine Evette Williams, 42. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Ms. Williams was born March 18, 1978, in Wichita Falls, and died October 27, 2020.
Ms. Jamilia Katherine Evette Williams
TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Ms. Jamilia Katherine Evette Williams, 42. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Ms. Williams was born March 18, 1978, in Wichita Falls, and died October 27, 2020.
TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Ms. Jamilia Katherine Evette Williams, 42. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Ms. Williams was born March 18, 1978, in Wichita Falls, and died October 27, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Federal Court reverses judgement, unanimously revives case against City of Houston seeking protection for non-residents to circulate petitions
-
VIDEO: Off-duty Bullard police officers working security at Times Square Grand Slam force Black teen to ground
-
After 74 years, Lindale Candy Company still smells as sweet
-
Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with shooting that led to death of Bullard man
-
Mahomes shoots his shot: NBA to Kansas City?