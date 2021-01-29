Ms. Glenda Faye Stewart
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Ms. Glenda Faye Stewart, 65, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Union Hill Cemetery, New Summerfield, TX. Social distancing & face masks are required. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 from 12-7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Recommended For You


Tags