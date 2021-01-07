Mrs. Varrie Holyfield Brown
TROUP - Graveside services for Mrs. Varrie Holyfield Brown, 81, Troup is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at New Hope Conglee Cemetery. Social distancing & face masks required. Viewing will be Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

