TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mrs. Sheilla M. Bell, 61. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Bell was born May 11, 1959, in Big Sandy, and died November 1, 2020.
Mrs. Sheilla M. Bell
TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mrs. Sheilla M. Bell, 61. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Bell was born May 11, 1959, in Big Sandy, and died November 1, 2020.
TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Mrs. Sheilla M. Bell, 61. Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler, Tyler. Mrs. Bell was born May 11, 1959, in Big Sandy, and died November 1, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler Morning Telegraph's Sarah Miller takes home first-place NPPA prize for sports action, beating out major league baseball shots
-
Ms. Jamilia Williams
-
Smith County commissioners decline hazard pay for jailers, approve purchase of vans for inmate transfers due to COVID-19
-
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings for Oct. 29 - Nov. 2
-
Marshall doctor in video recording: 'We made love all night long'