Mrs. Peggy Alexander
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Alexander, 70, Tyler, will be 11 am Saturday, July 3, 2021 at People’s Missionary Baptist Church. Social distancing/face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 12 to 8 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
