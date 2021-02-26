Mrs. Ollie Mae Williams
HAWKINS — Funeral services for Mrs. Ollie M. Williams, 92, Hawkins is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Burial will be at Ray’s Cemetery - Faulk Community. Public viewing will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from 2:30-7:00 pm. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

