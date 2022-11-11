Mrs. Mattie Brown
JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Mrs. Mattie Brown, 92, Jacksonville, are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Seminary Heights - Jacksonville. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery - Jacksonville under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
