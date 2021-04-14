Mrs. Maria Caridad Hernandez
TYLER — Mass for Mrs. Maria Caridad Hernandez, 84, Tyler is scheduled for 10:00 am Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Public viewing will be 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021 thru 5:00 am Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church Hall. Social distancing & face masks are required.
 
 