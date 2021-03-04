Mrs. Mae Rhea Ware
TYLER — Graveside services & burial for Mrs. Mae Rhea Ware, 86, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing & face masks required. Public viewing will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 12:30 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
