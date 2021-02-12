Mrs. Lola Mae Jenkins
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Lola Mae Jenkins, 67, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Swan Church of Christ. Burial will be in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks required. There will be no public viewing.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
City of Tyler, Tyler ISD prepare for wintry weather conditions
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather
-
Tyler man arrested for death of passenger after Jan. 23 wreck
-
Bullard City Council votes against low-income housing development
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather